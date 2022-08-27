"We need this resolved in-ring" - Former WWE Superstar weighs in on Eddie Kingston-Sammy Guevara real-life heat in AEW

Miro has weighed in on the real-life issues between fellow AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.

King and Guevara had issues regarding a cut-promo segment, wherein the latter was said to have called the former a "fat piece of sh*t." Kingston was unhappy with this and after a heated exchange, he pie-faced the AEW star and was subsequently suspended for two weeks.

Kingston has since apologized for his actions and affirmed that what he did was unprofessional. However, after leaving it open for fans to make their own judgment on the scenario, King has since tweeted to implore people to leave The Spanish God alone.

But seemingly not content with the amicable message, Miro stirred the pot a little and encouraged the pair to get in the ring and settle their differences:

"Kid= fighting words. I'm no comish but we need this resolved in ring ASAP. @sammyguevara" - Miro via Twitter.

Miro @ToBeMiro twitter.com/MadKing1981/st… Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 Fuck it ok then after this I'm chilling but leave Sammy alone. In the court of law he is the victim. Let it go and leave the kid alone. For real done with this. Fuck it ok then after this I'm chilling but leave Sammy alone. In the court of law he is the victim. Let it go and leave the kid alone. For real done with this. Kid= fighting words. I’m no comish but We need this resolved in ring ASAP. @sammyguevara Kid= fighting words. I’m no comish but We need this resolved in ring ASAP. @sammyguevara twitter.com/MadKing1981/st…

Kingston and Sammy Guevara were set to battle at AEW All Out. The program started when The Mad King called his rival out for his interference in the Barbed Wire Anywhere Match between King and Chris Jericho. However, following their altercation plans appear to have been dropped for the time being.

Fans weigh in on Miro's suggestion for the warring AEW stars

AEW star Miro took to Twitter to offer up a suggestion to settle the dispute. God's Favorite Champion suggesting the pair settle their issues in the ring generated almost widespread agreement with the notion:

"Trial by combat?"

The fan below jovially suggested that Miro should have a gimmick where-in he starts fights between members of the roster:

Alex 🇲🇽🇺🇸 @thekidd203 @ToBeMiro @sammyguevara Miro's next gimmick should be him going around trying to start fights between people lol @ToBeMiro @sammyguevara Miro's next gimmick should be him going around trying to start fights between people lol

"AEW needa put on a Bloodsport show for all these "backstage rivalries" going on lol"

The fan below staked their belief that the match had little interest before the legitimate issues between one another. Now, they feel as though the match is too significant for All Elite Wrestling to pass up on:

Ogmundprime @ogmundprime @ToBeMiro @sammyguevara 100% What was a match up with little interest now has the potential to be one of the most anticipated on the card. NEVER leave money on the table. Duke it out like men and then leave it in the ring. @ToBeMiro @sammyguevara 100% What was a match up with little interest now has the potential to be one of the most anticipated on the card. NEVER leave money on the table. Duke it out like men and then leave it in the ring.

Another fan created a jovial nickname surrounding Miro's pot-stirring, dubbing the Redeemer "The Instigator."

"Revenge on Sammy for taking the title. I dig it!"

Tom @tompwillis @ToBeMiro @sammyguevara Revenge on Sammy for taking your title. I dig it! @ToBeMiro @sammyguevara Revenge on Sammy for taking your title. I dig it!

Whether or not the battle between Guevara and Kingston will go ahead is yet to be determined. King's friends Ruby Soho and Ortiz are set to battle Guevara and Tay Conti in the upcoming edition of Rampage. The rivalry could easily be re-ignited should that be desired.

Should Kingston and Guevara settle their differences in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron