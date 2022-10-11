"Now who does that remind you of?" - Popular AEW star makes bold comparisons between himself and WWE CCO Triple H

AEW star MJF feels he and WWE legend Triple H share remarkable similarities.

The Salt of The Earth has been quite a success since his return at AEW All Out. Employing Stokely Hathaway's faction, The Firm, MJF, hijacked the Casino Ladder Match to secure the Poker Chip Contract. The self-proclaimed Devil now has a shot at the AEW World Championship where and whenever he pleases.

He has long teased a possible switch to WWE when his All Elite deal is up and even praised Chief Content Officer Triple H during a recent interview with Notsam Wrestling. He first described The Game's legendary in-ring career and back catalog of rivals.

"Even if we were only talking about his wrestling career, I think he still winds there [MJF's Mount Rushmore]. The Rock, Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Edge, Bryan Danielson, God there's way more names, Randy Orton, Batista, Ric Flair even at one point. He made all of these people and I'm forgetting names, I know I am," MJF said.

He then brought the praise full circle, likening the WWE Hall of Famer to himself.

"And it's because he was so incredibly hated that when he went through the curtain and entered that ring... I'll put it this way, if Wheeler Yuta was standing across him they would chant Yuta's name. Now who does that remind you of? That's why I'm a 26-year-old first ballot future Hall of Famer," MJF added. (1:04:25-1:05:24)

Check out the full interview below:

MJF teased a potential face turn during AEW Dynamite's Anniversary episode

MJF has proven to be the one of the nastiest heels during his tenure. He has become one of if not the best bad guys in professional wrestling today.

While the recently returned star remains immensely popular with the crowd, there have been murmurs of a potential face turn for MJF. Last week on AEW Dynamite, after defeating Wheeler Yuta, he came close to shaking the former ROH Pure Champion's hand.

Just as he appeared poised to accept the 'Code of Honor,' the Firm's Lee Moriarty emerged to launch a sneak attack alongside Stokely Hathaway. MJF bemoaned Moriarty for jumping the gun as he did not ask for the stunt before arguing with Hathaway about the idea of using the Dynamite Diamond Ring on Yuta.

The moment had fans wondering if MJF could be nearing a face turn, but only time will tell if that's the case.

