AEW's MJF is surprised TikTok got retired before 8-time WWE champion did

MJF just commented on TikTok's ban in the USA. He seemed surprised the app retired before a former WWE champion did.

Jeff Jarrett is an absolute legend in the world of professional wrestling and is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. He has competed in several major promotions including WWE, TNA, WCW, NWA, AAA, and NJPW among others.

Recently, the former eight-time WWE champion cut a promo stating that he had just signed his last professional contract as an active competitor and indicated his desire to win the AEW World Title. MJF interrupted him and offered to help him in return for the first title shot, and the legend refused.

This past week on Dynamite, both men came face-to-face with each other again. Neither held back and fired personal shots at each other. The segment ended in a physical brawl before MJF ran away. Today, TikTok has finally shut down in the USA and The Devil took this opportunity to fire another shot at Jeff Jarrett.

"Tik tok gets retired before Jeff Jarrett?!?!?!?" he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Mark Henry believes MJF crossed the line during his segment with Jeff Jarrett

During MJF's segment with Jeff Jarrett, the former made some personal comments about The Last Outlaw's wife. He referenced Karen Jarrett's previous marriage to Kurt Angle.

In response, Double J made some personal remarks about Maxwell's girlfriend. The segment turned ugly when The Salt of The Earth mentioned Owen Hart which resulted in Jarrett attacking him.

Speaking on his Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said that Maxwell crossed the line and shouldn't have spoken about Karen Jarrett and Owen Hart the way he did.

"I knew he was gonna get his a** kicked when he mentioned Owen [Hart]," Mark Henry chuckled. "There are things you just don't talk about. You don't talk about people's kids, their momma, their best friend, their dog, their cat, you leave their personal loves alone unless you want a fist to the mouth." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

It looks like this feud between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Jeff Jarrett is just about heating up with each passing week.

