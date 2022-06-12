"He could still be himself" - Wrestling legend says MJF can be a top star if he signs with WWE

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on how AEW star MJF will do if he goes to WWE.

The Salt of the Earth was unhappy with his current deal in Tony Khan's promotion. This led to him not showing up at the meet and greet fan fest and calling the AEW President a 'F***ing Mark' on Dynamite. All of this gave rise to speculation that he might leave the promotion and go to WWE.

During the Question and Answer segment of his Drive Thru' podcast, the former wrestling manager was asked if Maxwell's ability to cut promos will be hindered if he joins Vince McMahon's promotion since they like to make scripted promos.

Cornette responded by stating that he might not get as much freedom as he did in AEW, but since he is exceptionally good at cutting promos, the WWE writers might give him some leeway.

Here's what he had to say:

"I think that they would automatically have a little more respect for him and let him, because the nature of the personality they're getting have a little more leeway in saying things the way he wanted to, or in picking a few things. I'm not saying he'd have as much as an AEW, but you know, I think he could still be himself and still do what gets him over in that environment." [7:21-7:47]

MJF might look for a career outside of wrestling

The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner is reportedly looking to branch out of the wrestling world.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the Salf of the Earth is looking to take up opportunities in Hollywood. He stated that his friends and other sources have informed him that MJF might be looking to enter the movie business.

“MJF has had a growing interest in pursuing Hollywood opportunities. According to his friends, as well as other consistent sources, MJF has been speaking more about the possibility of getting into acting."

We currently have no clue what the future holds for Maxwell. He has made no appearances in AEW since his promo on Tony Khan. He has also been removed from the promotion's roster page.

It will be interesting to see what happens next for one of the brightest stars in the wrestling world.

