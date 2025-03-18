AEW's network partner makes bold claim, denies 'combat sports' status

AEW resumed its broadcasting partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery after reaching a new agreement with the global media company last year. The CEO of TNT Sports, the sports division of the New York City-based conglomerate, recently shared his thoughts on the nature of the Tony Khan-led promotion's product.

Hours before the five-year anniversary episode of Dynamite last October, news broke that AEW had signed a new and reportedly lucrative multi-year deal with WBD, ending months of speculation on the topic. The agreement includes simulcast services for All Elite content on TBS, TNT, and MAX, including access to recent and a growing range of past television programs and pay-per-views.

Interestingly, in a recent interview with John Ourand of The Varsity, TNT Sports Chief Executive Officer Luis Silberwasser was asked about Warner Bros. Discovery potentially acquiring broadcasting rights for the UFC and the media giant making inroads into combat sports. In his response, Silberwasser differentiated combat sports from AEW's product, which he described as a hybrid of sports and entertainment.

"We know combat sports is an area that we don't have. AEW is not combat sports, it's really a hybrid between entertainment and sports, so we don't consider that 100% sports. Combat sports, like UFC, which is a fantastic property, is something that has perked our interest. Formula One as well. Given our experience with sports internationally, we know the passion for Formula One. We know that in this market it has grown and it has great potential as well. We will continue to be disciplined and strategic about it.." said Silberwasser. [H/T - Fightful]

The Jacksonville-based promotion is currently gearing up for its next pay-per-view event, Dynasty 2025.

Announcements for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will be headed to Omaha, NE, for this week's edition of Dynamite. The most anticipated match of the show is expected to be the Street Fight between Adam Copeland and Jon Moxley for the latter's AEW World Title, as the winner will walk into Dynasty next month to defend the belt against Swerve Strickland.

Dynamite will furthermore present a four-way match between Mark Davis, Orange Cassidy, Ricochet, and the recently debuted "Speedball" Mike Bailey. The winner of this matchup is set to challenge Kenny Omega for his International Title at the upcoming PPV.

A rematch between Kris Statlander and the dominant Megan Bayne has also been announced for this Wednesday.

