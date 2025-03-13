Massive AEW Revolution rematch confirmed

To open AEW Dynamite tonight, it has just been announced that a rematch from last weekend at the Revolution pay-per-view will take place. Next Wednesday, a rematch for the world title will take place.

Last Sunday, Cope challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. At a point in the match, Christian Cage interfered by cashing in his world title shot. This turned the match into a three-way. Cage put his focus on the Rated-R Superstar, which was the wrong move as Mox sneaked in and locked him in a chokehold until he passed out.

A moment backstage from Revolution last Sunday showed Cope approaching Swerve Strickland and bringing up how he'll look to get his rematch, seeing as he wasn't the one who was pinned or submitted.

It seems that this was granted, as AEW has announced that next week on Dynamite, the two will face off in a rematch for the world title in a Street Fight. Jon Moxley has given the WWE Hall of Famer a chance to redeem himself with no room for excuses as he threw all rules out the window.

Mox claimed he would not make the same mistake twice and take him for granted. He plans to go all out next week and assert his dominance.

