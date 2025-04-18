AEW's new powerhouse wrecks opponents within minutes

AEW’s new powerhouse wrecked her opponents on Collision Spring BreakThru edition. It was so emphatic that it sent a message to the rest of the locker room.

Megan Bayne is portrayed as one of the most intimidating stars in All Elite Wrestling, and she recently faced Toni Storm at Dynasty for her title. However, she was not successful, but that has not stopped her from being pushed as a dominant force.

On Collision Spring BreakThru, Bayne faced the lesser-known Rebecca Scott and Ashley Vox in a 2-on-1 handicap match. Despite the odds stacked against her and the numbers not being in her favor, it did not stop Megan. She took her opponents to the cleaners with power moves that sent the fans into a frenzy.

She also hit them with Brock Lesnar’s F5 and stacked her opponents, one on top of another to get the win. All this unfolded in just a matter of minutes, and it is clear that Tony Khan has a new powerhouse in his company.

With such a powerful showing, it's only a matter of time before she gets another shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship, and Toni Storm will be wary of her, given that she has already faced her at AEW Dynasty.

