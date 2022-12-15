AEW's newest signing breaks silence after surprisingly defeating Chris Jericho on his debut at Winter is Coming

Chris Jericho suffered a surprising loss to a debuting superstar on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

The Ocho was set to return to action on Wednesday night. However, his opponent was not revealed ahead of time. The mystery opponent ended up being the debuting Action Andretti.

In a shocking result, Andretti defeated the JAS leader. Jericho hit him with a codebreaker, but Andretti kicked out and picked up the win after delivering a running Shooting Star Press.

This was his television debut, and picking up a win over a star like Chris Jericho is a major achievement. He broke his silence on Twitter following his historic win.

"I really just pinned one of the best to ever do this…. Follow your dreams, and don’t ever let anyone tell you, that you can’t!!! @AEW @TBSNetwork" - Action Andretti tweeted.

Andretti has wrestled on Dark and Elevation previously, but all his efforts ended up in losing causes. Tony Khan announced shortly after that Action Andretti is All Elite, capping off a memorable night for the wrestler who began his in-ring career just 3 years back.

Chris Jericho urged Tony Khan to sign Bandido

As the ROH World Champion, the Demo God defended his title on multiple occasions. One such defence was against Bandido. Although the latter lost, he was signed to AEW a few weeks later.

On a recent episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, the former Y2J stated that he urged Tony Khan to sign Bandido

"Going out there with this guy and not knowing anything about him, he's such a great flier and he has such power. He held me up for the standing suplex, I think for like 60 seconds, and the blood was rushing to my head and I could barely hold on. He was so strong and when he finally brought me down, the people started going nuts. That's when we had them." (H/T: Fightful)

Bandido is a fantastic addition to the AEW roster. Chris Jericho, however, is in a slump at the moment. He lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli in the ROH Final Battle 2022.

On Dynamite, Chris Jericho lost to a debutant on his return. It appears that this is the story for the foreseeable future. it will be interesting to see how the former WCW Cruiserweight is booked in the coming weeks.

