AEW's next free agent signing announced 

Tony Schiavone recently revealed the signing of one of the hottest young prospects in professional wrestling to AEW.

The star in question is Billie Starkz. While she is only 18 years old, Billie has been in the pro-wrestling scene for 4 years already. Her first appearance was at the Girl Fight Wrestling promotion in Indiana in 2018. She has gone on to perform in multiple promotions over the years and has also been active in the Japanese scene.

In the last few months, she has appeared on AEW programming in a variety of matches. She was recently seen facing off against Jade Cargill at the Battle of the Belts VI. While she put up a decent effort, Cargill proved to be too much for her.

As revealed by Tony Schiavone on the What Happened When podcast, WrestlingInc reported that Billie Starkz has been signed to AEW. Her signing is yet to be officially announced by the company.

The new AEW signing was apparently inspired by WWE Superstar Bayley

Billie Starkz has previously cited Bayley as a major influence on her wrestling career.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, the 18-year-old star stated that she was a fan of Bayley's run in NXT.

"I was very attracted to Bayley when I first started watching wrestling, especially her NXT era. I remember a lot of that. I was very attached to that part of wrestling. There's still like a part of me who will go back and watch the matches and be like, 'Oh, this is so nice.'" [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

She also spoke about her journey to the current phase of her career, which apparently started when she was only 13 years old.

"I was doing photos at the time for wrestling and just going around and taking photos. The promoter, Madman Pondo, introduced me to a training school who would train me at 13. That ended up being where I trained at Grindhouse Pro Wrestling. I was still a cheerleader at the time. I went after cheer practice one day and went to wrestling training." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her in AEW.

