"I was very attracted to Bayley" - Top AEW prospect credits WWE Superstar for igniting her passion in wrestling

AEW seems to be racking up more and more names as the "war" with WWE continues. Prospective All Elite Wrestling star Billie Starkz recently spoke about her inspirations to get into wrestling and named Bayley one of her idols.

Starkz seems to have quite a bright future in pro wrestling, especially since her 2022 AEW debut was very well received. So far, she's only been an enhancement talent, but over in the Indies, she's already had a lot of success at just 18 years old.

Billie recently sat down with WrestlingNews.co, where the prospective AEW star spoke on Bayley's influence on her wrestling career:

"I was very attracted to Bayley when I first started watching wrestling, especially her NXT era. I remember a lot of that. I was very attached to that part of wrestling. There's still like a part of me who will go back and watch the matches and be like, 'Oh, this is so nice.'" [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Starkz recently commented on her bout against Britt Baker on DARK, where she broke the D.M.D.'s nose, and how the incident stressed her out.

Billie Starkz also spoke about her wrestling journey, which has ultimately led her to AEW

While her future in the promotion is currently unknown, Starkz has already picked up quite a few wins in MLW. To AEW fans, her bout against Britt Baker largely put her on the map and could have been the match that caught Tony Khan's attention.

During the same interview, Billie Starkz recalled her journey into wrestling and how it started when she was only 13 years old.

"I was doing photos at the time for wrestling and just going around and taking photos. The promoter, Madman Pondo, introduced me to a training school who would train me at 13. That ended up being where I trained at Grindhouse Pro Wrestling. I was still a cheerleader at the time. I went after cheer practice one day and went to wrestling training." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

While she's only 18 years old, Starkz already has five years of experience in pro wrestling. Some fans already consider her a prodigy, so it could simply be a matter of time before she ends up in All Elite Wrestling.

