Recent AEW debutant details her fear after Britt Baker's horrific injury during their match

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has suffered quite a few in-ring injuries during her tenure with the promotion, most notably breaking her nose twice. Billie Starkz, the star responsible for her latest injury, recently revealed her panicked reaction after the match.

During their January 24th AEW DARK bout, Baker suffered her third broken nose as she took on Billie Starkz. Despite the injury, Britt still won the bout, but it created yet another "Bloody Britt Baker" moment.

During her recent interview with Fightful, Billie Starkz detailed her thought process after injuring the former AEW Women's Champion.

"Honestly, I was a little freaked out in the match when it happened because I didn't know. As soon as I saw blood, I was like, 'Oh no.' As soon as I knew things were good, I kept going and things were fine."

Starkz continued, recalling how she aimed to apologize to Britt Baker backstage.

"She made it to the back before I did, and I'm looking for her to say sorry, but she's already smiling and taking pictures. She comes running back up and was like, 'I'm good, thank you, good match.' 'Oh okay. Is your nose good?' 'Oh, it's just fragile, it was probably my fault.' 'Oh, okay, I guess this fine.'" (H/T Fightful)

Outside of All Elite Wrestling, Britt Baker has seemingly impressed many of her peers, as WWE's Becky Lynch recently named the star as one of the wrestlers she'd love to team up with in a WarGames match.

Billie Starkz claims that she's already received direct feedback from AEW President Tony Khan

While Tony Khan has received his fair share of criticism from fans online, when it comes to wrestlers, many praise him for being kind and attentive. This kindness seemingly doesn't end with those he's signed, as Billie Starkz had a lot of good things to say about him.

Speaking in the same interview, Starkz detailed the advice she's received from various AEW personnel and wrestlers.

"Everybody is so supportive and they would come and give me feedback after the matches, things I can work on, things I can improve. Tony (Khan) has randomly popped up here and there, and he's honestly the most awkward but nice human being you'll ever meet." (H/T Fightful)

With Tony Khan personally addressing the young star, it seems like she might just have a future with the promotion, as Khan has made a habit of snatching the most talented up-and-coming wrestlers.

