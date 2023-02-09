7-time WWE Women's Champion names top AEW star & Becky Lynch in her dream team for a major event

WWE made history in November 2022 by hosting their first-ever set of WarGames matches on the main roster. Now wrestling legend Trish Stratus has put an AEW star on her dream team alongside the likes of Becky Lynch.

The AEW star in question is Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., who has been one of All Elite Wrestling's breakout stars since the company started in 2019. She has featured in a lot of firsts for the promotion, too, including the first female main event and the first female Steel Cage Match.

But due to the fact that Baker is in All Elite Wrestling, she has never gotten the chance to compete in a WarGames Match, something that Becky Lynch did at the most recent Survivor Series event.

Another woman who has never competed in a WarGames Match is Trish Stratus. She named her dream team for the match in a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, with Britt Baker being the first to be mentioned.

"I’m gonna put Britt Baker on my team. I’m gonna put Mickie James (…) And it’s gotta be all females? Asuka, Becky Lynch, she’s amazing. Who’s our last one? Who should we put as our last one? I’m gonna put Bianca [Belair]. Yeah, it’s a solid team." (H/T POST Wrestling)

All Elite Wrestling has a match very similar to WarGames in the form of Blood and Guts. Will we see a Women's Blood and Guts Match in the future? Only time will tell.

Britt Baker is currently in an AEW vs WWE-esque feud

One of the most interesting storylines currently going on in All Elite Wrestling at the moment is the clear divide between the women's roster. Some stars identify themselves as "originals" while others as "outsiders."

Since the start of the year, both Saraya and Toni Storm have sent a clear message to the AEW originals. They think the company's homegrown stars are all losers and aren't afraid to get their hands dirty in proving that point.

Britt Baker has been one of the women attacked by Saraya and Storm, with others including Willow Nightingale and Leva Bates. Meanwhile, fans are wondering who else will join forces with the homegrown talent of AEW or betray the company in favor of siding with the "superstars."

