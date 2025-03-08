AEW's Nick and Matt Jackson make big donations to 'Australian Suicide' Broderick Shepherd's family

After the sudden passing of Australian Suicide (Broderick Shepherd), many have made donations to his family. AEW stars Nick and Matt Jackson have also made donations to the family.

The former Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star passed away on March 6, 2025, at the age of 32. Australian Suicide began his wrestling career in 2008. He wrestled for AAA and had great success in the promotion from 2013 to 2020. He was a former AAA World Cruiserweight Champion. The Melbourne native also competed for AEW in several matches in 2021. The star's last documented match was in November 2024.

A GoFundMe was launched for Broderick Shepherd after his tragic passing. On X (formerly known as Twitter), AEW stars Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (The Young Bucks) donated and shared the link to the campaign.

The Young Bucks on losing the AEW World Tag Team Title

Matt and Nick Jackson have been on a hiatus from AEW since losing the World Tag Team Championship to Private Party at Fright Night Dynamite in October last year. The Young Bucks returned to Japan, where the duo won the IWGP World Tag Team Title at Wrestle Dynasty 2025. However, the Jackson brothers were dethroned last month.

In an appearance on the Social Suplex Podcast Network's Tunnel Talk last December, the stars revealed they were planning to drop the tag title a lot sooner, but the creative plans changed. They further explained how Private Party was chosen to take the title off them at Fright Night Dynamite.

"This last run we just had, we were supposed to drop those titles months and months before we actually dropped them, but creative changed I would say four-five different times in the last like six months. And something changed and we ended up wrestling [Private Party] in a match [at WrestleDream]… but we tore the house down. As soon as we got backstage, we knew, ‘Oh alright.’ It’s in Tony’s eyes. He was like, ‘I think we have something, I think we have something.’ And Matt and I thought the same exact thing. We were like, ‘We’ve got to pivot!' They deserved the spotlight." [H/T F4W Online]

We will have to wait and see when The Young Bucks decide to return to All Elite Wrestling.

