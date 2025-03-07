Adam Pearce shares emotional tribute ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce shared a heartfelt tribute ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. Tonight's show will be the first edition of the blue brand following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, and will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pearce took to Instagram ahead of tonight's show to pay tribute to wrestler Australian Suicide (Broderick Shepherd). The 32-year-old tragically passed away recently, and Pearce shared an emotional tribute to him today. Pearce noted that the veteran attended a seminar taught by himself and Colt Cabana back in the day and sent well-wishes to his family and friends.

"Godspeed, Australian Suicide. I met him years ago as Ryan Rollins: Eager, hungry, wanting to learn. He attended a seminar taught by myself and Colt Cabana shortly before he left Australia for Mexico, and was excited to immerse himself in the world of Lucha. He did just that. My heart goes out to his family and friends, many of whom are also my friends. Rest well, hermano. ❤️🙏," he Adam Pearce.

Rhea Ripley also recently paid tribute to the veteran following his passing. Shepherd was in a relationship with wrestler Vanilla Vargas, and the couple had a child together.

Adam Pearce reveals biggest regret from WWE Elimination Chamber

RAW GM Adam Pearce recently shared his biggest regret from WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were involved in a personal rivalry, and it led to an Unsanctioned match taking place at the PLE this past Saturday night. Pearce did not want to book the match but eventually caved and made it official. Owens defeated Zayn at Elimination Chamber and went to attack him after the match.

Randy Orton returned after being on hiatus for a few months and planted Owens with an RKO. Adam Pearce took to social media and noted that he would forever regret booking the Unsanctioned match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

"I will forever regret letting them have this “match”. #EliminationChamber," Pearce wrote.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins brawled for several minutes this past Monday night on WWE RAW before it was finally broken up by security. Adam Pearce later announced that Punk and Rollins would be competing in a Steel Cage match next week on WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our condolences to the friends and family of Broderick Shepherd at this difficult time.

