Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (March 7, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown features several returns from top stars and an exciting match from the women's division. Fans shouldn't miss the upcoming show, as it will also see the fallout of the 2025 Elimination Chamber and continue the Road to WrestleMania 41.

The March 7, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It has a capacity of up to 21,000 and is the home of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, and the NLL's Philadelphia Wings.

Several weekly shows like RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, and more took place in tonight's arena. It was also the home of several Premium Live Events like WrestleMania XV, 2000 Unforgiven, 2004, 2015, and 2018 Royal Rumble, 2006 Survivor Series, and more. The last time the Stamford-based promotion had a show at the Wells Fargo Center was on the October 24, 2024, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster Canada. A single ticket costs $35 to $123, while two tickets cost $35 to $1,100.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown?

As of this writing, three appearances are advertised while one exciting women's match with an interesting stipulation is scheduled for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week, Nick Aldis made Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green official, much to the dismay of the Women's United States Champion especially after losing the match. She went to the general manager to complain, only to be interrupted by Michin and B-Fab. At the time, Michin brought a kendo stick and accidentally hit Aldis, who wasn't too happy about what happened. As a result, the WWE SmackDown GM confirmed a Street Fight between Green and Michin tonight.

One of the featured appearances tonight is a return from Jade Cargill. After the former Women's Tag Team Champion was attacked in November, she returned to the Elimination Chamber where she attacked her supposed attacker, Naomi. It will be interesting to see what The Storm has in store for her comeback at the Blue brand.

Another return that happened at the Elimination Chamber was Randy Orton. The Viper appeared after Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match. The Apex Predator was about to hit The Prizefighter with a Punt Kick, before being restrained by officials. It will be interesting to see what he will say to his former partner tonight.

John Cena shocked the world last weekend at the Chamber PLE when he turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock. Despite the brutal beating he received, The American Nightmare is set to return tonight on WWE SmackDown.

