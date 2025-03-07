3 Ways WWE could unfold the mystery of Jade Cargill’s attacker on SmackDown

Jade Cargill made a surprising return at WWE Elimination Chamber to launch an assault on Naomi just as the Women's Elimination Chamber match was about to begin. Following her attack, Naomi was eliminated from the match due to her inability to compete. Bianca Belair was shocked by the events that unfolded but couldn't help but stay locked in the pod.

Ad

WWE has made quite a few mistakes in Cargill's attacker storyline, the biggest one being that there was no mention of it for several weeks until a couple of weeks ago when Nick Aldis received an anonymous tip from a mystery star.

With Cargill's attack on Naomi, it is quite clear that the former Women's Champion was the one who injured the Storm and sent her back home. However, it is still unknown if there was someone else involved or what really happened in the parking lot.

Ad

Trending

Let's check out three ways WWE could unfold this storyline ahead of WrestleMania 41.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

#3. Naomi and Bianca Belair might admit they conspired against Jade Cargill

Ad

While Naomi was the one assaulted during the Women's Elimination Chamber match, considering Bianca Belair's expressions when The Storm's theme song played, it seems she could have been involved in the attack as well.

The EST has been talking about a potential heel turn a lot over the past few months, indicating a need to repackage herself to reach the top of the roster once again. While Cargill may know that The Glow was the one who attacked her, both Belair and Naomi could later reveal that they conspired together against the former AEW star.

Ad

#2. Bayley could be revealed as the mastermind behind the attack

Another star who needs to repackage herself is former WWE Women's Champion Bayley. She has not been the center of attention in the women's division for quite some time and needs a massive storyline to get into the spotlight once again.

Bayley's relationship with Bianca Belair and Naomi has been quite good since Jade Cargill's injury. The Role Model was also added to the Women's WarGames match along with Naomi and could end up being revealed as the mastermind behind all this. This could lead to a dream storyline between Bayley and Cargill, which might get the Role Model back in the main event scene.

Ad

#1. Nick Aldis could say Naomi was framed by Bianca Belair

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nick Aldis received an anonymous tip with a video of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez exiting the parking lot while Jade Cargill was being taken to the hospital. After Storm's return to WWE, another anonymous tip could change the landscape of the women's division.

Nick Aldis could reveal that Bianca Belair was the one who attacked Cargill but somehow framed Naomi to appear as the villain in the story. This could lead to two massive storylines for Belair with a perfect heel turn to make a name for herself on the roster.

Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has planned for Jade Cargill's attacker storyline next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback