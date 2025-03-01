Top WWE star REFUSES to compete in upcoming match; Nick Aldis made the announcement 

A popular WWE star seems to be in no mood to participate in an upcoming match that was made official by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis in the aftermath of this week's show. Chelsea Green has made it clear she doesn't want to compete in the Street Fight match that would pit her against Michin on next week's SmackDown.

Green wasn't pleased with Aldis confirming a match between her and WWE Women's Champion Tiffanny Stratton on SmackDown tonight. However, the Women's United States Champion and Piper Niven were soon interrupted by Michin and B-Fab. Michin, who brought a kendo stick along with her, swung it with full force, and accidentally struck Nick Aldis, who was left fuming after the accident.

The SmackDown GM stated that he was sick of Michin and Green and soon confirmed a Street Fight between the two on next week's Friday Night Show. Chelsea, however, isn't too pleased with the announcement. She took to her X/Twitter account to write that she won't participate in the contest.

"I AM NOT DOING THIS!!!!!" tweeted Green.

Though she has made her displeasure known, there's little chance Green could evade facing Michin on WWE SmackDown. The Street Fight gimmick promises a fun-and-worth match between the two performers that could steal the show.

