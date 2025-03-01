Tiffany Stratton battles top star in champion vs. champion bout on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown's leading ladies WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and United States Champion Chelsea Green met in the ring tonight. SmackDown this week was from the same city that will host the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Toronto.

Stratton and the legendary Trish Stratus kicked off SmackDown tonight to sell their tag team match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber tomorrow night. After getting flattened by Jax last week, the pair are eager to get their hands on Tiffy's former allies.

Rocking similar Toronto Maple Leaf jerseys, the pair stated that it was Tiffy... AND Trishy Time! The two tossed their custom-made jerseys into the crowd, leaving a few WWE fans with some incredible souvenirs before they were interrupted by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Chelsea demanded the spotlight from the WWE Women's Champion, stating that it was her time to lead the brand and that she didn't need her "Mommy" Stratus to dress her. With that, Stratton challenged Green to a one-on-one bout. Though she tried her best to get out of it, Green was forced into the one-on-one in an impromptu champion vs. champion brawl.

Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green brawl to a No Contest thanks to Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Tiffany Stratton and Green had the Toronto house rocking tonight. It was a short, but exciting back-and-forth between two of the top names on the blue brand. Unfortunately, we never got to the finish, as Nia Jax and Candice LeRae intervened, throwing the bout out in the process.

Jax and LeRae attempted to send a message, and possibly injure their Elimination Chamber opponents. However, Stratus and Stratton learned from last week and managed to send the former champion to the floor. Stratton set up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on LeRae, only for Jax to pull her out before the champion could hit the final jump.

Tiffany Stratton will get her chance to squash LeRae and Jax tomorrow night, as she pairs up with Trish Stratus for a tag team match. As for Chelsea Green, this isn't the first time has written a check she wasn't willing to cash.

Over on NXT, Green and Niven got into a heated backstage altercation with Sol Ruca and Zaria, setting up a tag team match for next week.

