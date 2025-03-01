  • home icon
  Current champion screams at Nick Aldis after Tiffany Stratton challenges her to match

Current champion screams at Nick Aldis after Tiffany Stratton challenges her to match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 01, 2025 01:50 GMT
Nick Aldis and Tiffany Stratton
Nick Aldis is the current GM of SmackDown (Image source: Aldis and Tiffany Stratton's X accounts)

Tiffany Stratton challenged a current champion to a match. Nick Aldis made the match official, which didn't please this champion.

Chelsea Green has proven herself to be one of the most entertaining stars on the WWE roster. Her entertaining antics won her over with the fans, eventually leading to her becoming the Women's United States Champion. However, her mouth always seems to get her in trouble.

Tonight on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus kicked off the show. While they were addressing the crowd, Chelsea Green thought it was the right time to interrupt them. She called the segment a snoozefest and mocked them for wearing the same jersey. She even insulted her home country, Canada, and said she was proud to represent the USA as its champion.

Tiffany Stratton heard enough of this and challenged her to a match. Green tried to run away from the match, but Trish told Nick Aldis to send a referee if he thought this match was a good idea. The Women's United States Champion screamed at Aldis not to send out a referee, but he didn't pay heed to her.

It looks like Chelsea Green's mouth landed her in hot water again this week, but it made for a funny segment.

