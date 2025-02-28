"It could be the last time I ever perform in Toronto," says 49-year-old WWE star ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025

A top WWE star has made a bold statement ahead of a big match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday. Trish Stratus said this might be the last time she performs in front of the Toronto crowd.

Trish will perform in a non-Royal Rumble match for the first time in almost two years this Saturday. On March 1, Trish will team up with Tiffany Stratton, and the duo will take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match.

Trish Stratus appeared on Busted Open ahead of the big PLE and said this could be her last time performing in Toronto. Check out her full comment below:

"So I had to sit down with the kids and be like, just to let you guys know, I’m going to be super busy coming up. I’m going to be travelling here, and I’m going to be training and all these sort of things, and they got it, and they’re like we get it, and it helps that they get it … Rogers Centre is 60,000 people, its a stadium show for Elimination Chamber, so it is pretty huge to know the last time I was there was WrestleMania 18. So it’s really wild that they’re going to feel that, they’re going to be apart of it … it could be the last time I ever perform in Toronto, and it is actually the first time they’re going to see me wrestle live.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Trish Stratus' last WWE rivalry

Two years ago, Trish Stratus engaged in a lengthy rivalry with fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. The duo began feuding after Trish turned heel and targeted Lynch.

The rivalry ended at WWE Payback 2023 when Lynch defeated Stratus inside a steel cage. Now, after a long absence, Trish is a crowd favorite again, and fans want to see her and Stratton make quick work of Jax and LeRae at the Elimination Chamber.

