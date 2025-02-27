  • home icon
"You're the scum" - Chelsea Green sends scathing message to 34-year-old WWE SmackDown star

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 27, 2025 19:29 GMT
Chelsea Green is a former WWE Women
Chelsea Green is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Ahead of WWE's premium live event in her homeland of Canada, Chelsea Green has taken major shots at a SmackDown star. The star in question is Zelina Vega.

On January 27, 2025, Vega was transferred to the SmackDown roster, parting ways with the Rey Mysterio-led Latino World Order (LWO) faction. Since her move to the blue brand, the former Queen of the Ring has set her sights on the Women's United States Championship, currently held by Chelsea Green.

The two women recently engaged in a back-and-forth exchange on X (formerly Twitter). The Hot Mess sported a Raptors jersey while flaunting her Women's US title. However, Zelina Vega responded by cropping the 33-year-old star out of the picture, implying that no one was interested in seeing her with the coveted WWE championship.

Chelsea Green then delivered a scathing message to the 34-year-old SmackDown star, filled with insults. The champion made it clear that she held Zelina Vega in extreme contempt:

"DEAR ZELINA, I hate your stinkin guts. You make me vomit. You’re the scum between my toes. LOVE, CHAMP CHELS," she wrote.

Check out The Hot Mess' tweet below:

A veteran slams WWE for Chelsea Green and a major star's current booking

A wrestling veteran recently shared his thoughts on the company's handling of The Lunatic Lush and Piper Niven's current booking. He discussed this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown.

Vince Russo criticized Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's WWE presentation, suggesting they needed actual scenes rather than weekly, repetitive promos. The veteran said the current approach was making them irrelevant:

"You're gonna kill these people, especially Chelsea and Piper. Give them a scene. Don't give them a guy with a microphone. Give them a scene. Let them do something. Becuase Mac, here's what's happening. You keep going to the well, going to the well, and now Chelsea Green is starting not to mean anything because it's repeative week after week after week. Put them in a scene. Write a scene for them," Russo said.
youtube-cover

Although The Hot Mess is not booked for the Elimination Chamber PLE, Nick Aldis mentioned that she will be in action in Canada for a match on SmackDown tomorrow.

Edited by Ken Cameron
