  • WWE destroying Chelsea Green and Piper Niven with poor booking, claims former writer: "Put them in a scene" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 22, 2025 10:00 GMT
Chelsea Green is the first-ever Women's United States Champion [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was irate with Chelsea Green's current booking. She is currently the Women's United States Champion.

Green created history when she became the inaugural Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14, 2024. Since then, she has defended the title a couple of times against Michin.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo blasted WWE's creative for wasting the talents of Green and Piper Niven. He urged the creative team to write some entertaining segments for the duo instead of booking them in random backstage interview segments.

"You're gonna kill these people, especially Chelsea and Piper. Give them a scene. Don't give them a guy with a microphone. Give them a scene. Let them do something. Becuase Mac, here's what's happening. You keep going to the well, going to the well, and now Chelsea Green is starting not to mean anything because it's repeative week after week after week. Put them in a scene. Write a scene for them." [From 19:16 to 19:50]
Chelsea Green and Piper Niven caught up with Nick Aldis this week in a backstage segment. The Hot Mess complained about not being booked for Elimination Chamber. Aldis quickly rectified the mistake and told Chelsea to pack her bags for a match on SmackDown next week in Canada.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit BroDown and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

