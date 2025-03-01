Nick Aldis attacked following SmackDown; he snaps and makes a massive announcement

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis hardly ever loses his cool. However, following tonight's show, it officially became too much for him to handle.

Aldis was accidentally hit by a kendo stick during a brawl in his office, involving Michin, B-Fab, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven. The Women's United States Champion went to the blue brand's General Manager to complain about facing Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown before the babyfaces interrupted her.

Michin swung her kendo stick towards Chelsea before Piper moved her out of the way, causing the former OC member to accidentally attack Nick Aldis instead. He wasn't happy one bit, telling everyone how sick he was of this situation. The SmackDown GM then made a Street Fight official for next week:

"Has anybody ever made you so angry that you just shut down and can't even speak? That doesn't happen to me! I'm just sick of both of you. Next week, [Michin] and [Chelsea Green] one-on-one in a Street Fight. That would be your cue to get the hell out of my office," Aldis said.

It remains to be seen if next week will finally be the end of Michin and Chelsea Green's never-ending feud. Either way, Nick Aldis' outburst in this social media exclusive may have been WWE testing the waters for him to show more anger live on television.

