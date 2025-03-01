Nick Aldis attacked following SmackDown; he snaps and makes a massive announcement

By Divesh Merani
Modified Mar 01, 2025 05:38 GMT
SmackDown GM Nick Aldis (Image via WWE.com)
SmackDown GM Nick Aldis (Image via WWE.com)

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis hardly ever loses his cool. However, following tonight's show, it officially became too much for him to handle.

Ad

Aldis was accidentally hit by a kendo stick during a brawl in his office, involving Michin, B-Fab, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven. The Women's United States Champion went to the blue brand's General Manager to complain about facing Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown before the babyfaces interrupted her.

Michin swung her kendo stick towards Chelsea before Piper moved her out of the way, causing the former OC member to accidentally attack Nick Aldis instead. He wasn't happy one bit, telling everyone how sick he was of this situation. The SmackDown GM then made a Street Fight official for next week:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Has anybody ever made you so angry that you just shut down and can't even speak? That doesn't happen to me! I'm just sick of both of you. Next week, [Michin] and [Chelsea Green] one-on-one in a Street Fight. That would be your cue to get the hell out of my office," Aldis said.
Ad

It remains to be seen if next week will finally be the end of Michin and Chelsea Green's never-ending feud. Either way, Nick Aldis' outburst in this social media exclusive may have been WWE testing the waters for him to show more anger live on television.

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी