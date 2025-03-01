WWE SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes gets a gift from The Rock; John Cena mocked; Sami Zayn vows to "end" Kevin Owens (2/28/25)

Trish Stratus kicked off the WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber and said tomorrow would be the first time her kids would watch her wrestle live. She said coming back to celebrate her 25th Anniversary was incredible, and she was excited to be teaming up with a fresh new superstar.

Tiffany Stratton came out and said that she was in sync with Stratus and that they would beat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae tomorrow. Chelsea Green was out next with Piper Niven and called them 'Dumb and Dumber' for hogging the airtime. As the Women's United States Champion, she called Canada a dump and said her life improved after leaving the country.

Stratton challenged Green to a match on SmackDown, but the latter refused. Trish called on Nick Aldis to send a referee anyway, which made Green furious when official Ryan Tran arrived, and the match was set to begin.

WWE SmackDown Results (February 28, 2025):

Tiffany Stratton def. Chelsea Green via DQ

Jacob Fatu def. Andrade

LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

Carmelo Hayes def. Braun Strowman via DQ

Judgment Day & Roxanne Perez def. Bayley, Bianca Belair & Naomi

WWE SmackDown Results: Chelsea Green vs. Tiffany Stratton

The match began during a break. When we returned, Chelsea reversed STO before going for a chin lock. Stratton got out of the hold and tried for the Alabama Slam before getting caught with the Rough Ryder.

Stratton got the takedown, but Niven dragged Green out of the ring before Stratus slammed Piper's face into the apron. Stratton hit Green with a senton atomico to the floor before Nia Jax and Candice LeRae showed up and interrupted the moonsault, beating up both Stratus and Stratton.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Chelsea Green via DQ

Stratus and Stratton recovered and fought back against Jax and Candice. Trish and Tiffany took them down, but Jax dragged LeRae out before she could be hit with the moonsault, and the duo retreated.

Grade: B

The Bloodline was backstage, and Fatu told Solo that last week was an accident. Solo said he knew it was and that Jacob should 'run the play tonight.' Jacob walked out, and Tama Tonga gave Solo a dirty look before SmackDown moved on.

The Rock gave Cody Rhodes his locker room, wine, and a sushi buffet as gifts. R-Truth showed up and thought Cody was the Soulman, talking about how he used to watch his team with Tony Atlas.

WWE SmackDown Results: Andrade vs. Jacob Fatu

Andrade tried for a flip and a crossbody early on before getting a Frankensteiner and a moonsault. Fatu returned with a big lariat, and Andrade dodged a hip attack before getting the roundhouse kick.

Andrade got a moonsault before Fatu sent him into the corner for some hip attacks. Fatu followed up with the impaler DDT before hitting the moonsault for the win.

Result: Jacob Fatu def. Andrade

Grade: B-

The Street Profits were set to face Los Garza, but DIY attacked them during their entrance. All three teams were caught in the brawl, and the Profits came out on top, but Pretty Deadly came out and attacked them for ruining thier big title match.

Motor City Machine Guns also got involved, and officials came out to separate the teams before SmackDown moved on.

Drew McIntyre was backstage in the middle of a promo when he ran into Cody Rhodes. Drew said that Cody may have sold his soul long before making his way to the ring.

McIntyre sat on the announcement desk and said that 2010 John Cena would be ashamed of 2025 John Cena for leaving WWE for Hollywood.

Drew said that he would bury Cena before Damian Priest showed up and said that all McIntyre does is complain. He noted that R-Truth made more sense than Drew and that he would beat him tomorrow to prove it.

Seth Rollins showed up on SmackDown and called them morons before saying that there was no way either Damian or Drew were winning tomorrow night.

CM Punk showed up next and said he would cook Rollins tomorrow while Damian would be collateral damage. He said that he snatched Rollins' soul at Hell in a Cell and that maybe they should not show up tomorrow to save themselves.

Rollins responded that Punk would have to win over his dead body before John Cena's music hit, but Logan Paul showed up and taunted the crowd.

Paul made fun of Cena and called Rollins a peacock, comparing him to Lady Gaga. He also made fun of Damian and Drew before Punk dared him to 'be this boring tomorrow.'

Logan called Punk stupid, and the latter chased after him, making the former champ run away backstage.

WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

Knight sent Santos into the corner before unloading with right hooks, and then Escobar returned with a big dropkick. Santos dodged a kick to the outside and sent Knight into the steel steps.

Santos locked in a chicken wing in the ring and got a spear in the corner before going for a top rope move. Knight managed to reverse it into a flying BFT before picking up the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

Grade: B

Sami Zayn was out next and talked about his friendship with Kevin Owens before calling him out. Sami said he knew KO was in the city and that they should chat one last time before the match.

KO showed up on the Titantron from the empty arena where the Elimination Chamber was set to take place tomorrow. Owens said that after he beats Sami, ends his career, and puts him in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, he would not help Sami's family, who would be struggling and would watch them suffer.

Sami said he was prepared to end Kevin, and Owens responded with, "See you tomorrow night," before walking off.

The Miz was backstage and asked Cody how he was and what he was going to do. Cody said he didn't know, and the Miz said that The Rock ran Hollywood and that allying with him could greatly benefit his career. The A-Lister left after saying that if Cody didn't take the offer, "maybe someone else would."

WWE SmackDown Results: Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman

Early on, the match headed outside, and Strowman took Melo out with a big dive before Tama Tonga came out and ran a distraction. As Tonga distracted the referee, Solo Sikoa attacked Strowman from behind with a chair, barely making a dent.

Braun wiped out the two heels before returning to the ring, but Melo pulled an Eddie Guererro, dropping to the mat after tossing a chair at Strowman. The ref saw the outcome and thought Strowman hit Melo with a chair, calling the match a DQ.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Braun Strowman via DQ

Grade: C

WWE SmackDown Results: Bayley, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Judgment Day & Roxanne Perez

Bayley and Roxanne were in early on, and the latter was sent outside before the Role Model hit big dives on all three opponents. As the match continued, Bayley was isolated by the heels but broke out and made the tag to Bianca.

Belair immediately came in with dropkicks and cleared the ring before attacking Raquel in the corner and getting a vertical suplex. Tags were made, and Bayley countered the Pop Rox once before hitting the Belly to Bayley suplex. Roxanne came back with the PopRox and picked up the win.

Result: Judgment Day & Roxanne Perez def. Bayley, Bianca Belair & Naomi

After the match, Alexa Bliss appeared behind Roxanne and hit the Abigail DDT before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B+

WWE SmackDown Results: Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes

Fatu was sent outside early on, and Knight got a big elbow drop on Melo. Outside the ring, Fatu tried to put Melo through the barricades, but the latter sidestepped, making Jacob go through the barricades himself. Melo got a senton on Fatu and a DDT on Knight in the ring before taking a pop-up Samoan Drop from the Werewolf.

Hayes hit First '48 while Knight was going for the BFT, making it an awkward double move. Fatu sent Melo into the steps outside before Knight took him out with a crossbody from the apron to the announce desk. Hayes got Nothin' But Net on Knight, but Jacob came in with the moonsault to break the pin.

Melo hit the moonsault again before Knight dragged Fatu out of the ring to break the pin and got the win for himself on SmackDown!

Result: LA Knight def. Carmelo Hayes & Jacob Fatu

Grade: B+

Cody Rhodes was backstage when CM Punk asked him what young Cody would do with the Rock's offer. Punk said that he had no love for Dwayne and that Cody should take the offer, shine it up, and shove it up The Rock's candy a**!

Cody Rhodes headed to the SmackDown ring to discuss The Rock's offer with Michael Cole. Cole said that younger Cody would never have accepted it. Cody tried to change the topic, but Cole said this decision could change his career.

Cole then heard that there was something for Cody. We saw a red Ford Raptor truck with Cody's logo. The Rock came on the Titantron and said that it was a gift for Cody, even mentioning Cody's dad, Dusty Rhodes.

Dwayne said that tomorrow night, if Cody accepted the offer, he would make all of Cody's dreams come true. He then showed off a belt with Cody's Soul and the date Dusty passed away written on it. The Rock then headed to a plane as Cody looked on, and SmackDown went off the air.

