3 WWE stars who can confront Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on tonight's WWE SmackDown after the hellish beatings he received from The Rock and John Cena at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Although things ended badly the last time somebody joined him in the ring, circumstances might change for the upcoming show.

At the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes announced he wouldn't be The Rock's corporate champion and refused to sell his soul. As it turns out, this offer was taken by John Cena instead, who shocked the world by attacking The American Nightmare and siding with his former rival. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, the Undisputed Champion is set to appear, with some stars possibly joining him in the ring.

For this list, we will look at three WWE stars who can confront Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

#3. Nick Aldis can advise Cody Rhodes to take it easy on WWE SmackDown

Even before The Rock and John Cena targeted Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare has been dealing with a lot on SmackDown. The most recent is Kevin Owens before he rekindled his feud with Sami Zayn. With this in mind, Nick Aldis can have special orders for the champion.

Nick may see that Cody is still beaten up after what happened last weekend and tell him to take the night off and spend it with his family since he won't have anything lined up anyway. However, The American Nightmare can refuse this offer and stand his ground as the brand's world champion.

#2. CM Punk can offer to watch Cody Rhodes' back

From the looks of it, The American Nightmare has made more enemies than friends since becoming the champion. However, one star who is also against The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader is CM Punk.

The Second City Saint had some strong words for The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader this week on Monday Night RAW. Although Cody and Punk have had some animosity in the past few months, The Best in the World can offer his help after seeing he refused to team up with Dwayne Johnson and remain loyal to the fans.

#1. The Rock can make another surprise appearance

En route to Wrestlemania XL, The Rock shocked fans by appearing on Monday Night RAW without any prior announcements. After sending a threat to Cody at the beginning of the show, he attacked him at the end of the episode. Tonight, something similar can happen.

The Final Boss can appear while The American Nightmare is addressing the crowd and mock his decision for not siding with him. Dwayne Johnson can also speak on behalf of The Cenation Leader and give a stern warning to the rest of the locker room.

