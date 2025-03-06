CM Punk finally addresses scathing WWE RAW promo targeting Seth Rollins; sends intense message

CM Punk and Seth Rollins engaged in a massive brawl to start Monday's episode of RAW. The Second City Saint even took a few shots at his rivals during a promo. Fast forward to Wednesday, Punk addressed what happened with a few snaps on his Instagram Story.

The latest edition of RAW began with Punk expressing his frustration with The Rock and John Cena. He then turned his attention to Rollins, who interrupted him once again. However, the Straightedge Superstar did not waste a second as he went after The Visionary on the entrance ramp.

The two stars brawled all over the arena and in the backstage area before RAW general manager Adam Pearce put a stop to it. Pearce then announced CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match for next week at Madison Square Garden.

In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, Punk shared a bunch of photos from his brawl with Rollins. He then asked his followers if they preferred a wrestling or hardcore show before answering with a simple "YES."

CM Punk shared these images on Instagram (Photo source: @cmpunk on Instagram)

The Second City Saint already defeated Seth Rollins on RAW's Netflix debut. However, Rollins was unable to let go of his grudge as he cost his rival a potential win at Elimination Chamber.

CM Punk no longer advertised to appear on two major WWE shows

WWE is set to start a three-week-long European tour as part of the company's global expansion. Three episodes of RAW will be held in Belgium, Scotland, and England, while three editions of SmackDown are scheduled for Spain, Italy, and England.

CM Punk was slated to appear on three episodes of RAW during the tour. However, he's now only advertised to be on the March 17 show in Brussels and is not expected to be on the Glasgow and London shows.

Nevertheless, Punk is now advertised to appear on the March 21 edition of SmackDown in Bologna and the March 28 episode in London. With rumors of a potential Triple Threat match involving him, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, it will be interesting to see what The Second City Saint will do on the blue brand.

