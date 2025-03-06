Nick Aldis to strip WWE Superstar of his title due to injury, Big heel turn after 8 years? - 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the first show of the blue brand after Elimination Chamber 2025. Now, The Road to WrestleMania 41 has moved to the top gear, and there are no more stops till The Show of Shows. This week, SmackDown is anticipated to bring some major twists and turns in the ongoing 'Mania storylines.

In this article, we will discuss five things that can happen this Friday night.

#5. Naomi might show her true colors

Naomi was attacked by Jade Cargill at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The most likely reason behind that attack was that The Storm believed Naomi was her mystery backstage attacker. Fans will now see the fallout of the attack at the PLE. Some believe The Glow's true colors will be exposed in this week's SmackDown.

Naomi could even disclose her rationale for why she decided to take Jade out a few months back. Also, if Naomi turns heel, it will be after almost eight years when she last was a villainous star. This certainly spices up the storylines in the women's division on the blue brand.

#4. Rhea Ripley might reunite with Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley is no longer the Women's World Champion, as she suffered a loss against IYO SKY on RAW on Netflix this week. The Eradicator's loss seems like an indication that the Mami might be out from the title picture at least till 'Mania this year. If this scenario holds, Rhea could make an appearance on SmackDown this week and might reunite with Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy is presently part of the blue brand, and if Rhea moves to SmackDown, a Terror Twins reunion is likely to happen. Further, Bianca Belair, whose presence led to the distraction that cost Ripley her title, is also part of Friday Nights. So, with this brand shift, the former Judgment Day member can also seek vengeance against The EST for her actions on RAW.

#3. Kevin Owens may decide to walk out of SmackDown

Randy Orton's return was a nightmare for Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber and The Legend Killer attacked The Prizefighter after his Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn. The Viper is back to take vengeance against KO for his past actions, but Owens might, perhaps, decide to walk out of the blue brand show and refuse to face Orton.

Kevin could state that he has no interest in facing Randy and is hence ready to walk out of the Friday Night Show. An angle like this could push their rivalry and make the storyline even better for a potential WrestleMania showdown.

#2. Tama Tonga might turn on Jacob Fatu

Things aren't going smoothly for The New Bloodline on SmackDown, as many accidental attacks took place over the past few weeks. It includes Jacob Fatu hitting a Superkick on Solo's face, leading to a tag team bout loss. However, on tonight's SmackDown, fans could witness a surprise if Tama Tonga turns on Jacob Fatu and sides himself with Sikoa.

This scenario could unfold when The Samoan Werewolf tries to overpower Solo and assert his dominance on the blue brand. However, Tama could attack him and show his loyalty to the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief. An angle like this could turn Jacob into a babyface star and plant seeds for a Fatu vs. Solo WrestleMania match.

#1. Nick Aldis might strip Cody of the Undisputed WWE Title on the orders of The Rock

The Rock is a TKO Board of Directors member and holds great power in the Stamford-based promotion. With The American Nightmare rejecting The Final Boss' offer, he might have to suffer even more consequences after the Elimination Chamber PLE.

One of the potential outcomes could see Nick Aldis stripping the Undisputed WWE Title from Cody Rhodes on the orders of The Rock on SmackDown.

The National Treasure could state that The Rock had authority over decision-making and he had to follow the rules. As a result, Nick could forcefully strip the title from Rhodes' grasp by citing that the orders were from higher up.

Later, The Final Boss could reveal that this is only just the beginning of what Cody is about to suffer after rejecting the offer of the Hollywood megastar. Further, recent reports have disclosed that Cody has potentially suffered some injuries due to the actions of Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber.

So, if this injury is serious, it could be another reason behind stripping the title from Rhodes' on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

