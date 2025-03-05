Cody Rhodes to be stripped of his Undisputed WWE Title for one big reason on SmackDown? Exploring why it’s possible

Current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is engaged in a feud against the newly formed association of The Rock and John Cena. The American Nightmare is also set to put his title on the line against Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, en-route to WrestleMania, the fans could witness a major surprise where The Rock might misuse his power and strip the title off Rhodes.

In this scenario, The Rock could confront Cody in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Upon this confrontation, The Final Boss might remind Cody that rejecting his offer will lead to consequences. Rock could then state that his alliance with Cena and the beatdown at Chamber was just the beginning of Rhodes' nightmare.

After this, The Rock could use his power as a member of TKO's Board of Directors and strip the WWE Title off of The American Nightmare's shoulders to teach him a lesson. The veteran could then award the belt to John Cena. This could be an unethical yet easy way for The Final Boss to give The Franchise Player his 17th World Championship.

Though this scenario is speculative in nature, if it happens, then Cody might clash with Cena for a rematch and finally reclaim his throne as champion at WrestleMania 41. This whole storyline angle will allow the creative to make John Cena a 17-time World Champion and establish Rhodes as a top star.

As of writing, Cody Rhodes is advertised to make an appearance on SmackDown after Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen what will happen on the show and what reaction The American Nightmare will have in the aftermath of him rejecting The Rock's offer.

A legendary name hinted at joining Cody Rhodes' side against Rock & John Cena in WWE

Cody Rhodes is right now all alone in his battle against Rock & Cena, but recently, legendary star The Hurricane has hinted at joining forces with The American Nightmare. The WWE producer shared a tweet on his official X (fka Twitter) account featuring a picture of him grabbing Rock & Cena for his finisher.

Not only this, but he also tagged Rhodes in the caption. Despite this tease, it's unlikely that Hurricane will actually make his in-ring comeback. It was just meant to be a hilarious jab.

