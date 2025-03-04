3 Reasons why Rhea Ripley lost WWE Women’s World Championship

The latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix shocked everyone as IYO Sky dethroned Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion. A major factor in this title change was Bianca Belair, who was sitting at ringside and distracted the Eradicator at a crucial moment.

The heated altercation between Ripley and Belair gave IYO a significant advantage, allowing her to capitalize and secure the victory. Now, the Damage CTRL member is set to defend her title against the EST at WrestleMania 41.

In this article, we will explore three key reasons why Mami unexpectedly lost the championship just before WrestleMania 41.

#3. To add a real shocker in the Women's division for the Road to WrestleMania 41

The Road to WrestleMania is always filled with surprises, and to continue that tradition, Triple H may have orchestrated this shocking title change. Rhea Ripley losing the championship just weeks before WrestleMania was something no one expected.

Her title loss came as a genuine shock to the WWE Universe, which is likely why fans witnessed this major shift on RAW following the Elimination Chamber event.

#2. To save Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair for post-WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair share a rich history of matches in WWE, dating back to their NXT days. Their bouts never need a championship to generate buzz and excitement among fans.

This could be another reason why Ripley lost the title, as WWE may be planning to save this highly anticipated match for after WrestleMania 41. With IYO Sky's victory, Belair will now face her at the Show of Shows, which also helps protect her eventual clash with Rhea.

After WrestleMania, Ripley could return and seek vengeance against Belair by attacking her. This would allow WWE to build toward a post-Mania feud between Rhea and Bianca while maintaining strong booking for the women's division.

#1. To give IYO Sky a push she surely deserves

IYO Sky is one of the most high-profile stars in WWE, but since her previous title reign, the Genius of the Sky hasn't been consistently pushed. Even last year, the 34-year-old entered WrestleMania as champion. The reason for this title change could be Triple H’s plan to re-establish IYO as a top star, which is something she undoubtedly deserves.

Her match against Rhea Ripley on RAW after Elimination Chamber received high praise from fans and generated a thunderous reaction from the live crowd. When the title change occurred, the arena erupted in excitement, signaling strong support for IYO.

This reaction reinforces that she deserves a renewed push and strong booking at Mania, which could be why she dethroned Rhea Ripley on RAW this week.

