Bianca Belair's shocking actions on RAW leaves fans stunned

Bianca Belair's actions since Elimination Chamber have been called into question, and it was amplified on the March 3 episode of WWE RAW, as her shocking actions left fans stunned.

As fans might know, it has been a bittersweet last few days for The EST of WWE Bianca Belair. On one hand, she saw the return of one of her best friends, Jade Cargill, who attacked her other best friend, Naomi, in a huge twist. Despite being traumatized, Belair went on to win the Elimination Chamber match to secure her spot in the Women's World Title bout at WrestleMania 41.

Not only was she dismissive of the attack and less affected by it than she should have been, but the fact that she just danced to the ring for the main event between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY led some to believe that she may have had more to do with the Jade Cargill attack.

Either that or she was simply too complacent about it, and it seemed like she didn't care as much about her best friends just because she secured her spot in the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania. The star was seen happily dancing and making her way to the ring as if nothing had happened between Cargill and Naomi.

She stated that she was only focused on finding out who she was going to face at WrestleMania when Rhea Ripley talked on IYO SKY with the Women's World Title on the line.

"Out of respect for Jade and Naomi I just don't want to talk about it before I can talk to both of them. It's confusing, it's bittersweet for me, because I do feel guilty. I feel guilty because just as sad as I am about what happened I am equally just as proud about what I accomplished at Elimination Chamber."

You can see the initial interview Bianca Belair did below:

Belair's nonchalance led many online to believe that she was turning heel and that she could be the real perpetrator in the whole 'who attacked Jade Cargill?' saga.

It remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming weeks.

