Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens seemed to have real-life animosity during heated promo, believes wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens confronted each other this week before their big match at Royal Rumble. The two stars were on Saturday Night's Main Event for a contract signing segment. Veteran journalist Bill Apter gave his take on the segment while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Shawn Michaels was given the responsibility of getting the two men to sign on the dotted line ahead of their match. Cody and Kevin had some vicious words to say to each other but both finally signed the contract. The proceedings broke down soon after as KO ambushed his opponent. Shawn also got involved in the action and flattened Owens with a Sweet Chin Music.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling after the show and praised the intensity between Cody and Kevin while firing shots at each other. The veteran felt Shawn getting involved physically in the action amped up the excitement for this matchup. He detailed that the match could end dramatically with both competitors grabbing one belt each, further prolonging the story.

"An incredible segment where Cody Rhodes was so furious. I mean, you could really feel it from him and so was Kevin Owens. The two of them seemed like they were shooting on each other. To see Shawn Michaels come back and use his Sweet Chin Music was a classic moment. I'm looking forward to their Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. I still believe Cody that will retain or it will become a held-up situation where each of them will grab one of the belts and fall down from the ladder at the same time. Man, that would be great!"

The stage is now set for Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens to collide at the Royal Rumble in a high-profile Ladder Match. It will be interesting to see which of these two stars can scale up the ladder and grab the titles for the win.

