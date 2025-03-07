Randy Orton's return to WWE means former champion misses out on WrestleMania, fears veteran; Kevin Owens benefits greatly (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Randy Orton made his electrifying return at this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter feels former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn might miss out on WrestleMania because of The Viper's return.

In November last year, Randy Orton found himself at the end of a vicious Packaged Piledriver from Kevin Owens. This move left Orton injured and forced him out of action for months. The Apex Predator finally returned to WWE TV at this year's Elimination Chamber after Owens' match against Sami Zayn.

The Viper seemingly came to Zayn's aid when KO was about to end his former friend's career by hitting a Packaged Piledriver on the concrete.

Orton then brutally assaulted Owens inside the ring, hitting him with an RKO. The Legend Killer then went for a Punt Kick but was stopped in his tracks by security. Many people now suspect Randy and Kevin will face each other at WrestleMania 41.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter for his thoughts on Randy Orton and Kevin Owens possibly locking horns at The Show of Shows. Apter said it would be great to see "two of the most volatile personalities" in wrestling go head to head at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran also highlighted that this rivalry might leave Sami Zayn out of the 'Mania picture, which might be beneficial for KO as Apter believed Zayn needed to punish the former Universal Champion for his actions.

"You got two of the hottest heads in wrestling. Two of the most volatile personalities in this business and to see the two of them against each other here is gonna be great, but where does this leave Sami Zayn? (...) I'm not really sure where this leaves Sami Zayn if it's gonna be Orton and KO at WrestleMania or even before that. Somehow Sami Zayn has got to get his comeuppance, I don't know what that's gonna be at this point," he said. [1:00 - 1:36]

Check out the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also gave his thoughts on a possible Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens clash at WrestleMania 41

In the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said he liked the idea of Kevin Owens feuding with Randy Orton as he believed both men had a similar robust style of wrestling.

"Well I like that because I like Kevin Owens and Randy, I mean him and if you think about it, him and Kevin Owens pretty much kind of got the same style. These are two rugged individuals, you know what I mean? And I think it's gonna be good for Kevin Owens to get a chance to work with Randy Orton because Randy will make this thing, you know, really be good so congratulations to Kevin Owens and Randy [they're] gonna have some great matches," Long said.

It remains to be seen what WWE plans to do with Randy Orton's potential match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41.

