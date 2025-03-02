Adam Pearce reveals his biggest regret after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was filled with shocking moments, heartbreaks, and returns. The event will be remembered as a monumental spectacle in wrestling history due to the ending of the show. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce shed light on his biggest regret after the show ended.

The Elimination Chamber PLE in Toronto was filled with big moments such as Jade Cargill's return, Seth Rollins costing CM Punk, and John Cena's heel turn. It also featured appearances from celebrities such as Drake and Travis Scott. Adam Pearce referred to the match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as his biggest regret. He shared his thoughts about the match on his X account.

"I will forever regret letting them have this “match”. #EliminationChamber," Pearce wrote.

The unsanctioned match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was uncomfortable to watch at times. Adam Pearce never wanted to make the match official in the first place. However, he made it an unsanctioned match on repeated requests from Sami. Owens won the match and was later attacked by Randy Orton. Fans are eager to see what this story leads up to ahead of WrestleMania.

Randy Orton returned at Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber 2025 will forever be remembered as the night when John Cena finally turned heel. However, the crowd erupted upon the return of The Viper Randy Orton after Kevin Owens defeated his best friend in a brutal encounter. Randy had been absent from WWE programming ever since the SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2024.

Randy's return and his assault on The Prizefighter might lead to a potential WrestleMania match between the two. The match might also see some involvement from Zayn.

Fans are delighted to have The Viper back on their screens. It will be interesting to see how this feud between the two will turn out.

