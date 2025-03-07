"RIP" - Rhea Ripley sends a heartbreaking message

Rhea Ripley has reacted to the news of a tragedy. The star put up a story sharing the heartbreaking news.

Broderick Shepherd, aka Ryan Rollins, was only 32 years old when he passed away. Riot City Wrestling shared the news on their Instagram page. Trained by WWE's Lance Storm, the star had done well in AAA and had also made appearances in AEW.

"RCW is saddened to hear the tragic news that Broderick Shepherd, aka 'Australian Suicide' and 'Ryan Rollins', has passed away. Broderick competed for Riot City Wrestling in 2012 and 2013 respectively, having standout performances with the likes of the Armstrong Brothers. His talents took him to high profile international promotions such as the @nwa, @aew, @tnawrestling, and most notably, @luchalibreaaa, where he was an accomplished Champion. Our condolences go out to his friends and family."

Ripley reacted to the news on her Instagram story. She was very moved by it and reposted the news of Shepherd's passing, saying "RIP" with a heartbroken emoji as well.

Rhea Ripley reacted to the news (Credit: Rhea Ripley's Instagram)

Shepherd was married to Vanilla Vargas and had one child. At this time, the cause of his death is unknown.

Sportskeeda sends its condolences to the friends and family of Broderick Shepherd.

