"I would welcome anyone" - AEW's Nyla Rose sends challenge to stars in top Japanese promotion

AEW star Nyla Rose has issued a challenge to the Stardom promotion in Japan to step through the "Forbidden Door" - or as Rose calls it, the "Forbidden Archway".

The invitation comes in the wake of the announcement that AEW will join forces with New Japan Pro Wrestling to co-promote the "Forbidden Door" pay-per-view. The supershow will take place on June 26th in Chicago.

One glaring downside to this show is that NJPW doesn't have a women's division, signaling that there will be no women's wrestling at the event. However, the company that owns NJPW, Bushiroad, also owns the all-female promotion Stardom, where a number of AEW stars have wrestled in the last few years.

As a result, Nyla Rose has challenged some of Stardom's best to travel to the United States and step through the "Forbidden Archway". Speaking on Solitaire Rose Radio, the former AEW Women's Champion framed it as a bucket list item:

"Unfortunately, New Japan themselves does not have a women's division. However, they do work very closely with Stardom. I have not really had the experience or pleasure of working with anyone in Stardom, so for me, that forbidden door is wide open. I would call it the Forbidden Archway. I would welcome anyone to walk through that, just to say that I've done that and check that box off," says Nyla Rose (H/T: Fightful).

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



JUNE 26



CHICAGO UNITED CENTER



AEWxNJPW presents: Forbidden Door on pay per view!



Tickets on sale Friday May 6!



aewtix.com



#AEWxNJPW It’s happening!JUNE 26CHICAGO UNITED CENTERAEWxNJPW presents: Forbidden Door on pay per view!Tickets on sale Friday May 6! It’s happening!JUNE 26CHICAGO UNITED CENTERAEWxNJPW presents: Forbidden Door on pay per view!Tickets on sale Friday May 6!aewtix.com #AEWxNJPW https://t.co/EZlgWIijN6

Despite the intrigue the "Forbidden Door" usually garners, several AEW talents have appeared for Stardom. These include former Women's Champions Riho and Hikaru Shida, both of home Nyla Rose has wrestled.

Nyla Rose might get her wish, according to the NJPW president

Although responses to the news of the AEW/NJPW supershow were overwhelmingly positive, the potential lack of women's wrestling did leave a sour taste in the mouths of some fans. However, that might change in the coming weeks.

Given NJPW's relationship with Stardom, the president of New Japan, Takami Ohbari, has stated that fans should "never say never" when it comes to the potential inclusion of Stardom at the "Forbidden Door" event.

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life Takami Ohbari:"This is an AEW-NJPW event but the key phrase here is, ‘Never say never.’ Really nothing is off the table, and who knows what the future may hold for AEW and Stardom” Takami Ohbari:"This is an AEW-NJPW event but the key phrase here is, ‘Never say never.’ Really nothing is off the table, and who knows what the future may hold for AEW and Stardom” https://t.co/OodED6QzSB

With this in mind, the "Native Beast" would most likely get an opportunity to ply her trade against the biggest female stars from Japan, given her pedigree in All Elite Wrestling as a former AEW Women's Champion.

As for Stardom, reports have surfaced that the Japanese promotion is interested in bringing in certain AEW talents such as Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. With AEW and NJPW deepening their relationship and travel restrictions easing, heavier cooperation could be in the cards for the future.

Would you like to see Rose wrestle at "Forbidden Door?" Let us know in the comments section down below!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Jacob Terrell