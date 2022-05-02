Major promotion reportedly interested in having AEW stars Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa on their show

World Wonder Ring Stardom, a Japanese women's wrestling promotion, is potentially open to featuring AEW stars Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker on their programming.

All Elite Wrestling is always open to working relationships, especially with Japanese promotions. The Jacksonville-based company previously secured an agreement with New Japan Pro-Wrestling in February 2021 and DDT Pro-Wrestling in March 2022.

In his appearance on Sunday Night's Main Event, Dave Meltzer said that while there were no discussions, Stardom is interested in working with Khan's company.

“As of a week ago there was no talk whatsoever. I know for a fact that Stardom is interested in working with AEW.”

The veteran added that NJPW's sister promotion is inclined towards bringing in Baker and Rosa for their upcoming event at the end of 2022. Meltzer also noted that he doesn't expect a women's event on June 26 due to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

“Stardom’s got their own big shows when they run Sumo Hall. I know Stardom would love to have Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, those people on there [at the] Sumo Hall show at the end of the year. I don’t see anything on June 26th and really there shouldn’t be because then you start diluting things,” Meltzer said. (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

Stardom's Giulia recently challenged AEW star, Tay Conti

During her interview with Monthly Puroresu Magazine, Giulia mentioned some wrestlers that she wants to face outside her company. She named Asuka, Io Shirai, Toni Storm and Tay Conti as her possible opponents.

Conti replied to the Japanese star's challenge by saying she would accept the match, anytime, anywhere.

It remains to be seen if AEW and Stardom will strike a working agreement with each other. Are you interested in seeing women from different promotions facing off against each other?

Will Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker appear at Stardom this year? Sound off in the comments below.

