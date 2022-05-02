"Let's f*****g" go - AEW star Tay Conti responds to top Japanese star's challenge

AEW star Tay Conti took to social media to react to the challenge made by Stardom star Giulia.

On April 30th at AAA TripleMania XXX, Conti and Sammy Guevara became AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions in a four-way mixed tag team match. They pinned Los Vipers (Arez & Chik Tormenta), with Latigo & Lady Maravilla and Sexy Star II & Komander also participating as well.

Now, a new challenge seems to be on the horizon for the AEW star. In an interview with the Monthly Puroresu Magazine, Giulia stated that she wants to face Asuka, Io Shirai, and Toni Storm. She then added that she would also love to have a match against Conti.

The Brazilian responded by saying that she is more than ready to fight the Stardom star.

"Let’s f****ng go !!!! That’s the tweet," Conti replied.

Check out the tweet here.

STARDOM English (Unofficial) @STARDOM_ENG



After that, I would like to wrestle with Tay Conti who said she wanted to fight me. She said she likes Japanese wrestling, so we might gel."



-Giulia on who she wants to face outside STARDOM

(via "ASUKA/VENY, Io Shirai, Toni Storm.After that, I would like to wrestle with Tay Conti who said she wanted to fight me. She said she likes Japanese wrestling, so we might gel."-Giulia on who she wants to face outside STARDOM(via @MonthlyPuroresu Issue 8) "ASUKA/VENY, Io Shirai, Toni Storm. After that, I would like to wrestle with Tay Conti who said she wanted to fight me. She said she likes Japanese wrestling, so we might gel."-Giulia on who she wants to face outside STARDOM(via @MonthlyPuroresu Issue 8) https://t.co/RhJxKwebU7

Giulia has been a regular with Stardom since 2019 after wrestling on Ice Ribbon from 2017 to 2019. She is a former Goddess of Stardom and Wonder of Stardom Champion.

Tay Conti previously expressed her desire to wrestle in Japan

After her WWE release in 2020, The Brazilian had expressed her desire to wrestle in the Land of the Rising Sun.

During her exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that year, Tay Conti stated that it was on her bucket list to compete in Japan. She added that she would make it a reality no matter what happens.

"I have a big... Like, BIG dream to go to Japan. I really want to wrestle in Japan. I don't know when it's going to happen, I don't know how, but I will make it happen. You know, because that is a big step for me. But I want to do it all, you know, 'cause I don't know anything about wrestling outside of the WWE."

Years later, Conti rekindled the fire of her wanting to wrestle in Japan when she posted a tweet last month.

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_ LFG I want wrestle in JapanLFG I want wrestle in Japan 🇯🇵 LFG

It will be interesting to see if a match between AEW's Conti and Stardom's Giulia will take place. With the Forbidden Door pay-per-view coming up, it remains to be seen if Stardom will follow suit by having cross-promotion matches.

What are your thoughts on Giulia's challenge to Conti? Sound off in the comments below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha