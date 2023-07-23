AEW's one big mistake with CM Punk is the reason why Collison is doing "Rampage numbers," claims veteran

A veteran claims that AEW's one big mistake with CM Punk is the reason why Collison is doing "Rampage numbers."

At the infamous press conference following the All Out pay-per-view last September, Punk publically lashed out at The Elite and expressed his issues with the group. Following the event, there were reports of a backstage brawl between Punk and Elite which resulted in their suspensions. Following nine months of absence from the company, Punk returned to the brand new AEW weekly show (Collision) last month.

On a recent episode of K100 w/Konnan & Disco, WCW veteran Disco Inferno criticized AEW's booking of CM Punk. Given his history with The Elite, Disco Inferno expressed that the return of Punk should have been for an angle with The Elite. This would have brought in good viewership for the Saturday show.

He added that AEW is reluctant to go that way, and therefore, Collision is pulling numbers similar to that of Rampage. Nothing new goes on in the show, and it can be easily missed.

"If Punk wasn't going to come back and do the angle with [The] Elite, I thought it would fall flat... [Collision] is doing Rampage numbers, nobody cares... The show is basically Rampage. It's easy to miss, nothing is going on." ( H/T Wrestling Inc )

The WCW Veteran also criticized the heavily promoted bout of CM Punk versus Samoa Joe as 18 years in the making and stated that it was for the Ring of Honour Fans from 20 years ago, and no one is interested in it now.

"You can't target a more specific market than doing Punk versus [Samoa] Joe, which is for Ring of Honor fans from 20 years ago. Who would be interested in that right now?" ( H/T Wrestling Inc )

CM Punk defeated ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe in the semi-final of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament. This marked his first career victory against the Samoan Submission Machine.

CM Punk is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Ricky Starks on AEW Collision

After beating Joe in the semi-finals, 'The Voice of the Voiceless' faced Ricky Starks in the final of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Stark won the match and the tournament by using underhanded tactics as he leveraged rope to hold Punk down for a three-count.

On the recent episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk expressed his displeasure at the way Starks won the tournament and said that the Absolute could not beat him without cheating.

Punk then teamed up with Darby Allin in the main event to take on Ricky Starks and Christian Cage, and Starks again used ropes to score a pinfall victory over Darby Allin.

The story between Punk and Starks will likely continue on the next episode of Collision.

