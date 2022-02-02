"I had to represent my clique" - AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs on his new signature look

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs caught the eye of many fans on this past week's edition of AEW Dynamite by wearing his flashy overalls and a rather expensive-looking fur coat on the snowy beach of Cleveland Ohio.

Hobbs accompanied FTW champion and fellow Team Taz member Ricky Starks as Starks officially laid down the gauntlet for Jay Lethal to challenge him for his championship in the near future.

However, it was the striking look of Hobbs that had fans talking after the segment had ended, with the young star explaining to Jonathan Hood on the Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday how the ensemble came to be.

"I got my custom overalls on, airbrushed. I had the FTWs [Overalls with FTW members on it] on. I had to represent my clique. The fur coat, I'm gonna give you a little secret, the man Tony Khan was like, 'Willie, go get yourself a fur coat.' So, that's what I had to do. Ever since last week when I wore it, I've been wearing it every day. Even out here in Cali. I wear it every day. I walk around my house with it. Kids are looking at me, they're trying to try it on. I wore it on the airplane, first class, back home. I'm a star. Why not," (H/T Fightful).

Powerhouse Hobbs' overalls have gained a cult following online for their striking patterns and cool looks, with some comparing his attire to the singlets worn by former WWE Superstars Rob Van Dam and Ryback.

Powerhouse Hobbs has a good relationship with AEW president Tony Khan

Hobbs is looking to have a blockbuster year in 2022, which seems very possible given his strong relationship with AEW President Tony Khan.

It wasn't long ago that Hobbs spoke out about the online altercation between Big Swole and Tony Khan that centered around a lack of diversity within AEW.

Hobbs was more than happy to speak out about his personal experiences within the company.

You can find his tweet below:

