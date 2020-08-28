AEW's preventive measures to keep the fans safe revealed ahead of Dynamite

Even though the ongoing pandemic considerably impacted the wrestling industry, leading promotions such as WWE and AEW managed to keep their boats afloat. Thursday's edition of AEW Dynamite will mark the return of ticketed fans at 15% capacity. Ahead of the show, some interesting details have emerged about the measures the company is taking to keep its fans safe at all times.

Fans interested in buying merchandise while attending the show will be able to order and pay through the company's mobile shop. The staff will then prepare the orders for contactless pickup.

Additionally, the concessions will be present in the form of a contactless convenience store, allowing fans to enjoy their favorite drinks and snacks without having to get in long queues.

Concessions are a contactless convenience store. Super easy and quick. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/v5i1QeOKSE — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) August 27, 2020

Most importantly, fans must undergo temperature checks before they enter the Daily's Place. From the looks of it, AEW has done a pretty good job of making the process as smooth as possible.

Going through the temp check was a breeze. Super organized. Super easy. Thanks for having us @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/39Co8LUnll — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) August 27, 2020

The safety measures don't just end at the concession stands. Fans have to respect social distancing once they're seated, as well. Here's an example of that:

A loaded episode of AEW Dynamite for the returning fans

The return of the live audience warrants a star-studded show and that is exactly what AEW will offer on tonight's episode. Matt Hardy will take on Sammy Guervara in the company's inaugural Tables match. Then, there will be a massive gauntlet match to determine the number one contenders for Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page's tag team titles. So, expect a thrilling night of action.