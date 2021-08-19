WATCH: AEW star impersonates WWE CEO Vince McMahon

As AEW stars have often done, QT Marshall brutally mocked WWE boss Vince McMahon on Sammy Guevara's vlog.

Vince McMahon is known to prefer big, larger-than-life characters in WWE even if it comes at the cost of in-ring excellence. This policy has worked to great effect in the past, but the ever-evolving world of wrestling has seen the likes of Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano become super popular despite being less than 6 feet tall.

On Sammy's vlog, QT Marshall mocked Vince McMahon's talent selection by playfully rejecting anyone who was below 6 feet tall, weighed less than 200 pounds or didn't have enough social media followers. Then Duke Davis walked in as a delivery guy and said he knew nothing of pro-wrestling but was 6 foot 5 and weighed 260 pounds. QT Marshall, in Vince McMahon's voice, said "you're hired."

Don’t jump on now! I’ve been creating gold on the vlog since the first time I was on! https://t.co/yD0AHXr7ql — QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) August 17, 2021

While a lot of shots that AEW stars take at WWE and Vince McMahon seem petty, this skit by QT Marshall seemed to be a hit and genuinely funny.

AEW champions recently mocked Vince McMahon over WWE NXT reports

It was revealed recently that Vince McMahon was looking to make wholesale changes to WWE NXT. 13 people were released by the WWE boss from NXT.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will look to present larger guys in NXT so as to build them up to become main event attractions on the WWE main roster one day.

AEW tag team champions the Young Bucks didn't wait long to mock this as they updated their bios to take a shot at Vince McMahon and WWE.

This was done despite the Bucks being less than 6 feet tall and well into their 30's.

While WWE is by far the biggest promotion in pro-wrestling, AEW has carved a name for itself by building a strong roster and churning out great shows since its inception.

