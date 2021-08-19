AEW's QT Marshall sends a message to WWE legend

AEW star and leader of The Factory, QT Marshall, has sent a stern message to Paul Wight, stating that he will be ready for the big fight.

Taking to Twitter, QT Marshall stated that Paul Wight's sudden challenge for a match stunned him. The AEW star added that he has been waiting his entire life to share the ring with the former WWE superstar. However, The Factory leader wanted this match to take place in his home state of New Jersey:

"Your announcement was shocking, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be ready! 1 on 1 PPV match in front of a sold out crowd, I’ve been waiting for this my entire life. My only regret is that it’s not in New Jersey as I really hate Chicago and it’s fans. #AEWAllOut #AEWDynamite," QT Marshall said.

Your announcement was shocking, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be ready!



1 on 1 PPV match in front of a sold out crowd, I’ve been waiting for this my entire life.



My only regret is that it’s not in New Jersey as I really hate Chicago and it’s fans.



#AEWAllOut #AEWDynamite https://t.co/fgPAqAzmcx — QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) August 19, 2021

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, fans witnessed a buzzworthy confrontation between QT Marshall and Paul Wight.

The former verbally berated Wight, stating that Tony Khan only hired him as a broadcaster, not a wrestler. QT Marshall even exceeded his limits by publicly showing Paul Wight's surgically repaired body with stitches on his hip.

Upon hearing such humiliation, the former WWE superstar gladly embraced what he suffered through all these years. However, Paul Wight swerved the Houston crowd by naming QT Marshall his first AEW opponent for ALL Out on September 5th.

Paul Wight is eyeing to face top-tier AEW stars down the road

Who could he face after AEW All Out?

Now that Paul Wight is gearing up for his first AEW match next month, he has already made a bucket list regarding the opponents he would like to work with.

Appearing on Ring Report, Paul Wight named Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks. All these AEW stars are considered the backbone of the company. Given Paul Wight's experience in and out of the ring, it will be a golden opportunity for any of these guys to not only learn but also wrestle with him.

Paul Wight vs QT Marshall at AEW's All Out. It's okay match. I think it's going to be a squash match with Paul winning ! #AEWDynamite — Kevin Yu 🍥 (@KevinYu1218) August 19, 2021

However, Paul Wight seems to be focusing on his upcoming match against QT Marshall right now. With All Out not far away, the company must make compelling progress to its storyline.

Who are you rooting for in the upcoming match between QT Marshall and Paul Wight at AEW All Out? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel for more updates on AEW news and rumors

Dr. Britt Baker has been on fire. Check out what our very own Rick Ucchino thinks about her booking!

Edited by Vedant Jain