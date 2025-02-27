AEW's reaction to "Tony fumbled" chants during Ricky Saints' WWE NXT match [Reports]

WWE Superstar Ricky Saints was signed to All Elite Wrestling from 2020 up to his release earlier this year. He has already become one of NXT's most important names and will probably compete for gold soon.

During the former AEW star's NXT debut match, he teamed with Je'Von Evans to take on Wes Lee & Ethan Page. The former duo won this showdown convincingly. However, during Saints' segment, fans in the arena were chanting "Tony fumbled." The Internet Wrestling Community believes that these chants have affected the Jacksonville-based company, especially Tony Khan. However, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, these rumors are untrue.

In a recent video uploaded on the Fightful Wrestling With Sean Ross Sapp YouTube channel, the journalist revealed that the anti-AEW chants on NXT didn't bother anybody from the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"They don't give a f*ck man. I don't know what to tell you guys. They don't care. Like they don't care. I haven't heard one peep about it. I asked two people specifically and one person sent an eye roll back. They are just like 'Whatever, we got a show tomorrow.' That's it," said Sean Ross Sapp. [From 45:16 to 45:40]

Check out the video below:

Ricky Saints on his NXT in-ring debut

After his debut NXT match, Ricky Saints gave an exclusive interview to the WWE. In this interaction, he stated that the experience of wrestling under the Stamford-based promotion's banner has been wild.

"Wild, absolutely wild. My story isn’t that not-told, as they say. It’s pretty well known at this point, and I think I overcame a lot of things just to make it in this moment. My first time that I came here, I didn’t know what I was gonna expect. The second time I showed up at NXT, didn’t know what to expect. But this time was different. I knew what was gonna happen," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ricky Saints is a former FTW Champion, as well as a former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

