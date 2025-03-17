AEW's realism stands out in comparison to WWE's authenticity, claims former World Champion

A former AEW champion recently shared an important take, where he compared WWE to the former. Since All Elite Wrestling's arrival onto the wrestling scene, fans have been divided on which promotion delivers a better product. Apart from fans, even some pro wrestling stars chimed in on the discussion. Recently, former World Champion Swerve Strickland discussed it, as he has worked in WWE too.

Ad

The Realest star is regarded as the 'face of the franchise' as he has been one of the top stars to represent the company. Fans have a ton of respect for him, as he stood as champion last year when every other major star was inactive. He is once again looking to capture the title at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

While speaking on Bootleg Kev, Swerve Strickland explained the difference between AEW and WWE in cinematic terms. He claimed that while the global sports entertainment juggernaut produces big box office films, the Jacksonville-based promotion is more focused on the 'acting.' The former AEW World Champion also added that both promotions could be enjoyed.

Ad

Trending

"It's almost like you get the big box offices movies and all that stuff over there, but over there you don't get green screen, you don't get wires. Can you friggin act? That's what AEW is. You have to act in order to perform in our films. We're A24. The performances and acting have to be pristine. You can enjoy both and both are successful. That's the beauty of it," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Swerve Strickland reveals the length of his AEW contract

The former World Champion signed a contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion ahead of the 2024 All In pay-per-view.

While speaking on Bootleg Kev, Swerve Strickland confirmed that he will be All Elite until 2029. He noted that there was nowhere else he would rather be.

“Yup (I’m signed to AEW until 2029). There’s nowhere else I would rather be. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s just a PR. He’s supposed to say that sh*t.’ Nah, I mean that sh*t from the bottom of my heart. There’s no other place I’d rather be," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen whether he will defeat Jon Moxley at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback