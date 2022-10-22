AEW's Renee Paquette shares heartfelt tribute to WWE legend Kevin Nash's son

AEW star Renee Paquette is the latest member of the wrestling world to send their thoughts and prayers to WWE legend Kevin Nash. Nash's son Tristen recently passed away at the age of 26.

Tristen's death was announced via a statement on behalf of his parents on October 20th, asking for people to respect the family's privacy during this horrible time.

The news left people in and out of the wrestling business shocked and saddened, with many sending heartfelt messages to the family via social media. One of those people is AEW star Renee Paquette, who tweeted this upon hearing the news:

"Thinking of @RealKevinNash and his family." tweeted @ReneePaquette

Tristen had recently started working on his dad's podcast "Kliq This," where Nash would cover wrestling. sports, and tell old stories fromthroughout his career.

Frankie Kazarian sent his condolences to the WWE legend and his family as well

Another member of the AEW roster who has Kevin Nash and his family in their thoughts and prayers is former SCU member Frankie Kazarian, who tweeted this:

Frankie Kazarian @FrankieKazarian 🏼🖤My thoughts and heart are with you my friend. Kevin Nash🏼🖤My thoughts and heart are with you my friend. Kevin Nash 🙏🏼🖤My thoughts and heart are with you my friend.

"Kevin Nash, My thoughts and heart are with you my friend." tweeted @FrankieKazarian

Nash and Kazarian go back almost two decades in the wrestling business, as they were both major players in TNA during the mid-2000s. The two men never wrestled against one another outside of battle royales. However, they did team up together for a ten-man tag team match in December 2007.

The match saw Nash and Kazarian team up with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe and Eric Young to take on the Angle Alliance, which consisted of Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, Tomko, Christian Cage and Robert Roode.

