Kevin Nash, unfortunately, lost his only son, Tristen Nash, who passed away at the age of 26 on October 20, 2022.

The wrestling world was saddened to learn about Tristen Nash's untimely passing. Sean Ross Sapp made the announcement on behalf of Kevin Nash's family via Twitter.

The statement read as follows:

"Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast," the representative wrote, "and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time." [H/T Wrestlinginc]

Unlike his father, Tristen wasn't a professional wrestler. Instead, he was a musician and a poet. The reason behind his passing is currently unknown.

Tristen's death also coincided with Scott Hall's birthday, seemingly making the day even more difficult for Nash. The former Intercontinental Champion passed away earlier this year due to multiple health issues.

Since the news broke, fans, fellow wrestlers, and other wrestling personalities have sent their condolences to the Nash family via social media.

Check out some of the posts below:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND My thoughts are with Kevin Nash & his family following the passing of his son. It’s absolutely tragic. My thoughts are with Kevin Nash & his family following the passing of his son. It’s absolutely tragic.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Thoughts, prayers, and love to Kevin Nash. Losing Scott Hall and his son in the same year (26 years old). Just devastating. All the best to the Nash family at this time Thoughts, prayers, and love to Kevin Nash. Losing Scott Hall and his son in the same year (26 years old). Just devastating. All the best to the Nash family at this time ❤️

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT I'm deeply saddened to learn about the loss of Tristen Nash. Sending love and prayers for the Nash family. I'm deeply saddened to learn about the loss of Tristen Nash. Sending love and prayers for the Nash family.

Sean Waltman is one of Nash's closest friends and extended his support to the Hall of Famer.

Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac

I U 4-Life Kev. My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through.U 4-Life Kev. My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through. I♥️U 4-Life Kev. https://t.co/XuLvrshFQ8

Sean Ross Sapp first broke the news of Tristen's departure.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. https://t.co/VIj0dLqjcV

Former ring announcer Lillian Garcia also sent her condolences.

Lilian Garcia @LilianGarcia 🏼 I am so saddened to hear that WWE Hall of Famer @RealKevinNash son, Tristen Nash, has died. I can’t imagine what he’s going through. My sincere condolences to you Kevin & your entire family. I am so saddened to hear that WWE Hall of Famer @RealKevinNash son, Tristen Nash, has died. I can’t imagine what he’s going through. My sincere condolences to you Kevin & your entire family. 🙏🏼

Tristen Nash's birth influenced Kevin Nash's decision to move to WCW

Kevin's wife, Tamara, was pregnant with Tristen when the latter left WWE for WCW in 1996. His son's birth seemingly influenced Nash's exit as he was seeking a lighter schedule and better pay, both of which WCW offered him.

You can check Nash's comments about Tristen's birth influencing his WCW signing via this link.

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash 21 years ago my world changed forever. Happy birthday to my son Tristen. 21 years ago my world changed forever. Happy birthday to my son Tristen. https://t.co/Na6wtMrrze

It's always sad to see someone as young as Tristen pass away. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin Nash and his family in these difficult times.

