Kevin Nash, unfortunately, lost his only son, Tristen Nash, who passed away at the age of 26 on October 20, 2022.
The wrestling world was saddened to learn about Tristen Nash's untimely passing. Sean Ross Sapp made the announcement on behalf of Kevin Nash's family via Twitter.
The statement read as follows:
"Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast," the representative wrote, "and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time." [H/T Wrestlinginc]
Unlike his father, Tristen wasn't a professional wrestler. Instead, he was a musician and a poet. The reason behind his passing is currently unknown.
Tristen's death also coincided with Scott Hall's birthday, seemingly making the day even more difficult for Nash. The former Intercontinental Champion passed away earlier this year due to multiple health issues.
Since the news broke, fans, fellow wrestlers, and other wrestling personalities have sent their condolences to the Nash family via social media.
Check out some of the posts below:
Sean Waltman is one of Nash's closest friends and extended his support to the Hall of Famer.
Sean Ross Sapp first broke the news of Tristen's departure.
Former ring announcer Lillian Garcia also sent her condolences.
Tristen Nash's birth influenced Kevin Nash's decision to move to WCW
Kevin's wife, Tamara, was pregnant with Tristen when the latter left WWE for WCW in 1996. His son's birth seemingly influenced Nash's exit as he was seeking a lighter schedule and better pay, both of which WCW offered him.
You can check Nash's comments about Tristen's birth influencing his WCW signing via this link.
It's always sad to see someone as young as Tristen pass away. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin Nash and his family in these difficult times.