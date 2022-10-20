WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's son Tristen has tragically passed away. The cause of death is currently unknown.

26-year-old Tristen recently started working with his father on the 'Kliq this' podcast alongside Sean Oliver.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. https://t.co/VIj0dLqjcV

Kevin Nash's family has put out a statement via Sean Ross Sapp, which read:

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

A tragedy-filled year for WWE legend Kevin Nash

2022 has been tough for Nash as he lost his best friend Scott Hall. The WWE Hall of Famer passed away in March after being hospitalized.

He was admitted after falling and breaking his hip, but a blood clot following the hip replacement surgery resulted in three heart attacks, and Hall was eventually taken off the ventilator in mid-March.

We at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to Kevin, Tamara Nash, and all those who were close to Tristen Nash.

