AEW's Rey Fenix could be forced to change his name

It has been revealed that Rey Fenix could be forced to change his in-ring name due to a trademark-related problem.

As reported by HeelByNature, Rey Fenix applied for a trademark on his name in August. However, various complications have cropped up that could prevent him from owning the rights to his name. Rey Fenix filed the trademark through Trademark Engine, and he was assisted by the Masked Republic, which is responsible for the trademark activities of several Lucha Libre wrestlers.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office denied Fenix's application on January 5th, and various reasons were cited behind the rejection. The biggest issue was a likelihood of confusion with an earlier trademark on 'Fenix,' which is owned by Lucha Libre FMV.

The records reveal that Lucha Libre FMV filed the trademark in May 2017 and Rey Fenix signed consent for the trademark filing in the April of 2016.

The following issues were also brought up regarding his application:

Name of Living Individual Inquiry

Failure to Function as a Service Mark – Identifies Name of Character

Foreign Pro Se Applicant with U.S. Street Address – Requirement for Information & U.S.-licensed Attorney Required

Lucha Libre FMV is owned by AAA and FactoryMade Ventures, and they own the rights on the trademark of 'Fenix.'

Rey Fenix can still pursue ownership of his name

Lucha Bros.

To make matters simple, Rey Fenix now has six months to submit all the required documentation to resume the trademark filing procedure. The inability to do so would lead to his trademark being abandoned.

Luca Libre performers' trademarks are more complicated than other talents as Rey Fenix's brother, Pentajon Jr., also had to go through a similar ordeal last year.

Pentagon Jr. also had to change his name to Penta El Zero M as AAA owned the trademark to 'Pentagon Jr..'

Rey Fenix still has time to submit the documentation to pursue the trademark filing, but he would be prepared to change his name if the situation doesn't go in his favor. Rey Fenix is currently signed to AEW, and we'll keep you updated on all the developments surrounding the ownership of his name.