"Now he is one of the best" - AEW star praised after throwback WrestleMania photo with Miro and Lana goes viral 

AEW star Miro recently reacted to a throwback photo featuring Ricky Starks during his iconic entrance at WWE WrestleMania 31.

The Bulgarian star's name became synonymous with the coveted United States Championship throughout his decade-long stint with WWE. He has held the U.S. title three times. His first reign of 146 days is considered a stepping stone that helped him reach a higher level of stardom.

At the renowned Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Miro marched down the WrestleMania aisle via a military tank to defend his title against John Cena. Though the formerly named Rusev lost gold that night, his bone-chilling foyer with his wife CJ Perry became one of the most memorable WrestleMania entrances of all time.

Earlier today, a picture from the star-studded event made the rounds on Twitter. The photo showed AEW star Ricky Starks disguised as one of the Russian soldiers during Miro's entrance.

The Redeemer responded to the tweet, reflecting on Stroke Daddy's journey from working as an extra to becoming a popular wrestling star. The former WWE Superstar called the Team Taz member "one of the best" performers in the industry today.

"And now he is one of the best," Miro tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

AEW star Ricky Starks has made a few cameo appearances in WWE programming

"Absolute" Ricky Starks worked as an enhancement talent during his brief time in WWE.

The 32-year-old star wrestled in four matches against top names like Kane, Jinder Mahal, and The Revival a.k.a. FTR.

On the March 29th episode of RAW in 2018, he appeared as one of the US Marshals who arrested Roman Reigns. This took place during the latter's storyline with Brock Lesnar heading into WrestleMania 34.

Moving forward in 2022, Starks is the FTW Champion and currently works under Taz's mentorship in AEW.

The rising star still has a long way to go to reach the pinnacle of his career. But his charisma and grim personality have prompted some fans to draw comparisons to a modern-day version of The Rock. With AEW Double or Nothing in the rear view, it will be interesting to see what's next for the FTW Champion.

