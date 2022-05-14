"Please win this" - Former Champion urges Ruby Soho to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW

AEW star Riho has sent words of encouragement towards Ruby Soho. She has requested that the former WWE Superstar win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The former DDT star faced Soho in the second quarterfinal match of the women's side of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on this week's episode of Rampage. After a brilliant contest, it was the former Riott Squad member who came out victorious.

The former AEW Women's World Champion took to Twitter to send a message to Soho following her loss. She stated that she gave it her all during the match and urged the former WWE Superstar to win the entire tournament.

"I couldn't win the Owen Hart tournament. But I don't regret it. I did my best. Thank you Ruby. Please win this tournament," Riho tweeted.

Ruby Soho and Toni Storm are now through to the final four of the Owen Hart Tournament. It will be interesting to see which other stars join them.

Two more matches remain in the quarter finals AEW Owen Hart Cup Tournament

We now know half the participants that will make the semi-finals of the women's side of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. They are Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. But there is still more action to come.

Dr. Britt Baker will face the 'Joker' (a mystery opponent) in one of the two remaining bouts. Meanwhile, Kris Statlander got herself a golden opportunity as she replaced an injured Hikaru Shida for the match against Red Velvet.

It remains to be seen who will advance to the finals of the tournament and make a name for themselves in the AEW women's division.

